ML-1 project to initiate with help of China: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday said that Pakistan would initiate Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway project from Karachi to Hyderabad with the support of China.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is set to launch a railway project connecting Karachi to Hyderabad,

he said while talking to a private television channel.

The up-gradation of Karakaram Highway (KKH), was also in progress, he said adding that talks for establishment of Economic Zones through CPEC-II, are underway.

Commenting on SCO in Pakistan, he said all the high dignitaries were participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference.

In reply to a question about trade talks with India, he said, If India wants to hold dialogue on trade and economic sector, Pakistan will also move forward.

Dar said Pakistan had highlighted the issue of Palestine at all important international forums. He said Pakistan wanted an independent Palestine state and for this, all diplomatic efforts would be made to achieve the objectives.

He further said that a relief fund has been established to help Lebanon and Palestine.

To a question about terrorism, he said, terrorism issue had reemerged due to weak policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's last regime.

Lauding the Pakistan Muslim League-N governments efforts, he said PML-N had made tremendous success on war on terror. Pakistan Armed Forces had rendered unprecedented sacrifices in fighting war on terrorism, he added.

To a question regarding the role of PTI, he said that PTI should welcome the SCO in Pakistan and added that economic progress and prosperity was the top priority of the incumbent government.

To another question about foreign policy, he said Shehbaz Sharif's leadership has been steering Pakistan's foreign policy in the right direction, particularly focusing on strengthening ties with traditional partners.