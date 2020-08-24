ML-1 project would be operational in next two months: Sh Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said that the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project would be made operational in next two months following its tendering and approval from ECNEC.

He said that the project of fast train service having connectivity with China and Afghan city of Jalalabad would surprise the entire world.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the minister said that the mega project of the region was turned into reality after firm commitment and unflinching resolve of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who always stood fast with China in this regard. He also said our future belongs to China and we would always live and die with it.

He said that Gawadar port would be a mega project in the entire region with provision of anchoring 400 ships as compared to Iran's Chahbahar having only two MNTs.

About Sharif family's political future, Sheikh Rashid said that the first November would be important for Sharif family as their fate would be decided on that day. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has firm resolve to take the accountability process to the logical end and would not spare Shahbaz Sharif. The country was at the verge of total default due to ruthless corruption by the former ruler which was saved by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he expressed.