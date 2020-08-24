UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ML-1 Project Would Be Operational In Next Two Months: Sh Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:58 PM

ML-1 project would be operational in next two months: Sh Rashid

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said that the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project would be made operational in next two months following its tendering and approval from ECNEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said that the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project would be made operational in next two months following its tendering and approval from ECNEC.

He said that the project of fast train service having connectivity with China and Afghan city of Jalalabad would surprise the entire world.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the minister said that the mega project of the region was turned into reality after firm commitment and unflinching resolve of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who always stood fast with China in this regard. He also said our future belongs to China and we would always live and die with it.

He said that Gawadar port would be a mega project in the entire region with provision of anchoring 400 ships as compared to Iran's Chahbahar having only two MNTs.

About Sharif family's political future, Sheikh Rashid said that the first November would be important for Sharif family as their fate would be decided on that day. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has firm resolve to take the accountability process to the logical end and would not spare Shahbaz Sharif. The country was at the verge of total default due to ruthless corruption by the former ruler which was saved by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he expressed.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Afghanistan Corruption Prime Minister World Army Iran China General Qamar Javed Bajwa Jalalabad Rashid November National University Family From

Recent Stories

Hope Probe hits 100 million km mark, expected to a ..

9 seconds ago

ADNOC Distribution completes development programme ..

15 minutes ago

Zamalek claim Cairo bragging rights

2 minutes ago

Administration removes speed breakers from Board B ..

2 minutes ago

Austrian Police Arrest Syrian Refugee After Attack ..

2 minutes ago

Banks disburse Rs 1,215 bn in FY 2019-20 to agri s ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.