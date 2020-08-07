UrduPoint.com
ML-1 Railway Project To Strengthen Ties Between Pakistan, China: Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

ML-1 railway project to strengthen ties between Pakistan, China: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday, in a meeting with Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, discussed matters related to the Main Line One (ML-1) project.

The ambassador said ML-1 project would further strengthen the cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The minister said the project was the step towards building a modern railway system and would put Pakistan on the path to prosperity.

The project of 1872 miles length was the biggest development project of Pakistan to be built at a cost of 6.8 billion Dollars, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said about 150,000 people directly or indirectly would get jobs due to the project.

The Chinese envoy said the project would bring a revolution in traveling facilities for the people.

Railways Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani was also present in the meeting.

