ML-1 to create 174,000 direct jobs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2020-21 has indicated that the ML-1 (Main Line-I) - a flagship project of Pakistan Railways - had a potential to create 174,000 direct jobs in the country.

The initiative was aimed at upgrading and dualizing Peshawar to Karachi (1872 km) track under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said the budget document released on Friday.

Nine special economic zones (SEZs) would be established under CPEC portfolio, which would create job opportunities and technological transformation, it said, adding priority would be given to align technical institutions and training with CPEC related trades and demand of SEZs.