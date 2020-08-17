UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ML-1 To Ensure Upgraded Rail Services, Create Jobs: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:27 PM

ML-1 to ensure upgraded rail services, create jobs: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said Main Line-1 project would prove as an opportunity for advanced up-gradation of railways besides creating thousands of jobs in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said Main Line-1 project would prove as an opportunity for advanced up-gradation of railways besides creating thousands of jobs in the country.

Chairing a meeting on ML-1 project to review its progress, the Prime Minister termed ML-1 an essential segment of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and expressed confidence that it would boost economic activity.

Imran Khan said ML-1 project would ensure provision of best passenger and goods services as the government was focusing on giving priority to public welfare and development.

He said the ML-1 project would open new vistas of social and economic avenues.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Planning Minister Asad Umer, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Chairman CPEC Authority Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa and senior officials.

The prime minister was briefed on the implementation of the ML-1 project within stipulated time-frame and its benefits as well.

Under the ML-1 project, the 1,872 kilometres rail track from Karachi to Peshawar will be doubled. The speed of passenger trains will be increased to 160 km/h with freight trains to be operated at 120 km/h. The project will ensure computerized signaling and control system.

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council this month gave nod to ML-1 project at an estimated cost of $6.806 billion under CPEC.

\932

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister CPEC Rashid Progress From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan recorded highest ever remittances ..

3 seconds ago

Trott says Pakistan wicket-keeper Rizwan impressed ..

8 minutes ago

Nine including land grabbers arrested

4 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Work on Third Draft of Belarusian ..

4 minutes ago

Key Groups of European Parliament Call for Immedia ..

4 minutes ago

Drug dealers possessing 6075 grams hashish arreste ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.