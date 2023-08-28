Open Menu

ML-1 To Start By End Of This Year: Railways CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Shahid Aziz has said that work is underway for improvement of railway track and ML-1 project will start by the end of this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Shahid Aziz has said that work is underway for improvement of railway track and ML-1 project will start by the end of this year.

He said this while responding to questions of people on Facebook e-court on Monday.

He said that all possible steps were being taken for the betterment of train operation and to facilitate passengers.

The CEO said that more trains would be restored on availability of racks and improvement of resources.

In Green Line, quality service and food standard was well maintained, he added and said its fare was finalized keeping in view the facilities provided in it.

Shahid Aziz said that in view of security, CCTV cameras had been installed at all big railway stations and its horizon would be expanded to other stations as well.

He further said that if Pakistan Railways get some investment it could become profitable department.

He said, "We want that government of Pakistan bears the burden of pensioners so that burden of railways can be reduced to some extent." Due to limited resources there were difficulties in timely payment of salaries, he maintained.

The CEO said that transportation of goods on ports was stopped as LCs were not opened and this resulted in low freight traffic ultimately effecting railways income.

He said that new coaches were being prepared and added that after ML-1, work on ML-2 would also be started.

As resources to improve railway network would be expanded, he maintained.

