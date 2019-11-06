UrduPoint.com
ML-I Flagship Project Of Incumbent Government: Sheikh Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:38 PM

ML-I flagship project of incumbent government: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said Main Line-I (ML-I) was flagship project of the incumbent government and Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking personal interest for earlier completion of the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said Main Line-I (ML-I) was flagship project of the incumbent government and Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking personal interest for earlier completion of the project.

He said this while talking to a Chinese delegation led by Director General of National Railway Administration Yan Hexiang who called on him here at the Ministry of Railways, a press release said.

The development on ML-I, 1,872 kilo meters long railway line between Peshawar to Karachi under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) came under discussion during the meeting.

Sheikh Rashid said ML-I project worth $ 9.2 billion was a heart of the CPEC which would further strengthen the brotherly relationship between Pakistan and China.

He said Pakistan Railways was a transport source of poor that would decrease the distance among the different cities of the country and travel timings.

The minister said ML-I was crucial project which would not only bring revolution in Pakistan Railways but also strengthen the economy and to link Pakistan with China, Central Asia and Iran.

He thanked the Chinese government for their full cooperation in the ML-I project, adding the project would be completed in next five years.

Sheikh Rashid said the government would invite Chinese political leadership on the inaugural ceremony of the project after the completion of ML-I.

Yan Hexiang said ML-I was main project of CPEC and Joint Coordination Committee had also expressed satisfaction on the development of the project in its recent meeting.

