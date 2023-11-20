Open Menu

ML-I Project Consistently Remains On Top Of Govt's Priorities: Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ML-I project consistently remains on top of govt's priorities: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Minister for Communications, Maritime Affairs and Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar on Monday reiterated that the Main Line-I (ML-I) project has consistently been on top of the government's priorities.

In a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, the minister reiterated the current political will to translate these priorities into tangible on-ground developments.

"We are determined to expedite the implementation of ML-I and with the political will in place, we are poised to transform plans into action."

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the realms of transport and communication, with a particular emphasis on advancing the crucial ML-I project.

During the meeting, both parties engaged in constructive dialogue on various topics of mutual interest, affirming the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China.

Expressing admiration for the Chinese expertise and participation in the ML-I project, the minister commended the collaborative efforts between the two countries.

Jiang Zaidong highlighted the project's foundation on mutual understanding and underscored its integral role in fostering cooperation and development.

“We are fully committed to working with the Pakistani side, and our joint efforts aim to accelerate the realization of the ML-I project," he added.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their dedication to the successful implementation of the ML-I project, a symbol of the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

