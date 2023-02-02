UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Divisional Superintendent (DS), Hammad Hasan Mirza said on Thursday the 10 billion Dollars ML-I project will infuse fresh blood into the infrastructure of rail and the country. Speaking at the executive body meeting of Multan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), he informed that the 1875km project was for Pakistan. "We have old inherited tracks and infrastructure built by Britishers. ML-I will be like fresh blood in it," he said, adding that the trains would run at a speed of 160 km per hour to reduce the distance between Lahore and Karachi�to 10 hours.

The Chinese are working to lessen the travel time from Lahore to Rawalpindi by two and a half or three years from 4 hours, the DS said and added that being Engineer he considers it as a much needed project to better the rail system in the country.

Mirza noted that oil business in� PR Multan division was the highest�source of income and Pak Arab Refinery has asked for a track for improving the oil supply chain in it. About Greenline Express stopover at Multan Cantt Station, he maintained�that if it is runs through it, the travel�time for passengers would be 24 hours from Islmabad to Karachi�while it is 23 hours and 15 minutes at the moment via Khanewal.

�� The DS said that he had spoken to the PR General Manager and CEO about Multan stoppage before resumption of the train, but due to this technical reason, MCCI demand�about it could not be met in this connection. However, he stated that he would try to convince high ups once again,but he cannot promise for its approval.

Earlier, in his welcome address, MCCI president, Main Rashid Iqbal�stated the business�community was facing problems about freight trains especially the transport goods from Karachi to Multan adding that inordinate delay and stops at Kotri, Rohri and Samma Satta are disturbing traders.

He demanded PR for up gradation of track from Multan cantt to city station.�Likewise stationing of freight trains from Multan at Karachi yards for days is another big issue which delays delivery of goods to businessmen in another big issue which should be addressed on priority.

