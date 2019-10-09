UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ML-I Railway Project Finalized Between Pakistan And China: Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:52 PM

ML-I railway project finalized between Pakistan and China: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan and China have finalized the multi-billion dollar Main Line-I (ML-I) project of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said here on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan and China have finalized the multi-billion Dollar Main Line-I (ML-I) project of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said here on Wednesday.

"I held a meeting with my Chinese counterpart this morning and finalized the project," he told media at Diaoyutai State Guest House.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's delegation currently visiting China.

While expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking great interest in the project, he said the Main Line-I (ML-I), an important project for Pakistan Railways has got a real shape after 14 years.

The Minister for Railways said that he has also shared copies of a feasibility report of ML-2 (Fast Train) project with his Chinese counterpart.

"We are planning to start work on the Fast Train project soon after the completion of ML-I in the next 3-4 years," he said.

Sheikh Rashid said that after completion of ML-I, it would increase speed from 65-105 km/h to 120-160km/h, increase freight volumes from 6 to 35 tons per year by 2025 and increase the railway's share in freight transport from less than 4% to 20%.

He said that the length of railway track from Karachi to Peshawar would be around 1,800 kilometres and the new signaling system would be installed.

There would not be any crossing on the new track and all the existing railway crossings would be abolished after completion of the ML-I project, Sh Rashid said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Dollar China CPEC Rashid Media All From Share

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces participate ..

11 minutes ago

PM Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi criticizes Fayyazu ..

25 minutes ago

Situation in Donbas Is Kiev's Internal Problem - K ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court dismisses Musharraf's petiti ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close 0.81 pct lower

4 minutes ago

Disposal of Munition in Transnistria Falls Within ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.