ML-I railway project will further strengthen relationship between Pakistan, China, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said ML-I railway project would further strengthen relationship between Pakistan and China.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in Islamabad on Friday, Sheikh Rasheed said the project would be the first step toward modern railway system in Pakistan that would also bring economic development to the country.

The Minister said a new railway track of 1872 kilometer would be constructed between Karachi and Peshawar at an estimated cost of 6.8 billion Dollars.

Rasheed said the project would provide direct or indirect job opportunities to one hundred and fifty thousand people.

