UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ML-I Railway Project Will Further Strengthen Relationship Between Pakistan, China, Says Sheikh Rasheed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:55 PM

ML-I railway project will further strengthen relationship between Pakistan, China, says Sheikh Rasheed

Sheikh Rasheed says the project will be the first step toward modern railway system in Pakistan that will also bring economic development to the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said ML-I railway project would further strengthen relationship between Pakistan and China.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in Islamabad on Friday, Sheikh Rasheed said the project would be the first step toward modern railway system in Pakistan that would also bring economic development to the country.

The Minister said a new railway track of 1872 kilometer would be constructed between Karachi and Peshawar at an estimated cost of 6.8 billion Dollars.

Rasheed said the project would provide direct or indirect job opportunities to one hundred and fifty thousand people.

Felicitating over approval of Pakistan's historic railway project ML-1 under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor framework.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar China Job (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Court rejects Zardari’s plea for withdrawal of p ..

20 minutes ago

Heavy rain brings Karachi again into trouble

1 hour ago

COVID-19 cases worldwide top 19 million; United St ..

2 hours ago

PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

2 hours ago

‘Immediate UN humanitarian assistance’ mobiliz ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 7, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.