ML-I to create over 1,50,000 employment opportunities: Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday said that Main Line-I (ML-I) project of Pakistan Railways between Karachi and Peshawar would create around 1,50,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the country.

During meeting with Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Asim Saleem Bajwa who called on him at the Ministry of Railways, he said the future of Pakistan Railways was linked to the ML-I project.

Matter pertaining to mutual interests included CPEC projects, modernization of railways and issues related to ML-I project were discussed during the meeting.

Azam Swati said that after the completion of ML-I, the speed of the train would run at the speed of 160 kilometer per hour.

He said the journey time from Lahore to Karachi would be reduced down to eight hours while the journey between Rawalpindi and Lahore would be completed in only two and half hours.

The minister said there would be fencing on both sides of the ML-I and all the level crossing would be removed.

Azam Swati said that Pakistan Railways would also upgrade the ML-II and Quetta to Gwadar rail tracks along with ML-I.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that ML-I project was the most important project of the country that would be competed as soon as possible.

Chairman CPEC congratulated the minister on assuming new responsibilities and extended good wishes.

Special Assistant to the Minister for Railways Ghulam Dastgir Baloch and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.