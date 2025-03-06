Open Menu

ML&C Concludes 2nd Health Internship Program-2025

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Military Lands and Cantonments (ML&C) Department has successfully concluded its second internship program, focusing on the healthcare sector.

The initiative, conducted on the directions of Director General ML&C, Maj Gen Irfan Ahmed Malik, HI (M) aimed to integrate fresh perspectives into the system while providing young minds with firsthand exposure to the workings of government institutions.

According to spokesman ML&C, Secretary Ministry of Defence, Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Ali, HI(M) attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

He said that the ML&C Health Internship Program, 2025 stands as a testament to the department’s dedication to mentorship, institutional growth, and excellence.

"By opening its doors to aspiring professionals, ML&C is not only strengthening its own system but also shaping the future of Pakistan’s governance and public service", he said.

According to the details, during the seven days program, the interns were provided with an immersive, hands-on experience across various healthcare facilities, including AFIRM (Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine), AFIMH (Armed Forces Institute of Mental Health), AFID (Armed Forces Institute of Dentistry), and AFIP (Armed Forces Institute of Pathology).

The interns also visited dispensaries including the state of art CCMC (Chaklala Cantonment Medical Centre) and the Cantonment General Hospital Rwp (CGH), where they observed medical operations, patient care, and administrative functions in real-time. This direct exposure not only enriched their understanding of the healthcare system but also allowed them to assess areas of improvement from an outsider’s perspective.

A key highlight of the internship was the valuable feedback and recommendations provided by the interns, which will serve as an insightful resource for the department’s ongoing enhancement efforts.

The spokesman said that fresh ideas and observations by the interns reflected the multi-generational synthesis that the internship program aims to cultivate—bridging the knowledge of experienced professionals with the innovative thinking of young minds.

