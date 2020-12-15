MLF announces office bearers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Memon Leadership Forum announced office bearers for its Pakistan chapter , which were selected the forum's board members in a meeting chaired by its Patron-in-Chief Aqeel Karim Dhedi.

It was also attended by MLF President Abdul Rahim Janoo, Akhtar Younus Arfa, Riaz ILyas, Ayaz Bandukda, Abdul Jabbar Rathod, A.Razzak Pardesi and Maqsood Motiwala and many other members.

The following are the office bearers : Chairman Akhtar Younus Arfa, Senior Vice Chairman Humza Yakub Tabani and Vice Chairmenn Riaz ILyas, Ayaz Bandukda,Abdul Razzak Pardesi and Abdul Jabbar Rathod and Honorary Secretary and Coordinator Jawed Iqbal, Joint Secretary Ashfaq Ghaffar, Treasurer Faisal Anis, In-charge Women Wing Mrs. Halima Usman.

All the new office bearers have pledged to make the best efforts for the success of future projects of Memon Leadership Forum.