UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MLF Announces Office Bearers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

MLF announces office bearers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Memon Leadership Forum announced office bearers for its Pakistan chapter , which were selected the forum's board members in a meeting chaired by its Patron-in-Chief Aqeel Karim Dhedi.

It was also attended by MLF President Abdul Rahim Janoo, Akhtar Younus Arfa, Riaz ILyas, Ayaz Bandukda, Abdul Jabbar Rathod, A.Razzak Pardesi and Maqsood Motiwala and many other members.

The following are the office bearers : Chairman Akhtar Younus Arfa, Senior Vice Chairman Humza Yakub Tabani and Vice Chairmenn Riaz ILyas, Ayaz Bandukda,Abdul Razzak Pardesi and Abdul Jabbar Rathod and Honorary Secretary and Coordinator Jawed Iqbal, Joint Secretary Ashfaq Ghaffar, Treasurer Faisal Anis, In-charge Women Wing Mrs. Halima Usman.

All the new office bearers have pledged to make the best efforts for the success of future projects of Memon Leadership Forum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Women Best

Recent Stories

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

26 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

41 minutes ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

55 minutes ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Rasheed asks opposition to come to parliame ..

1 hour ago

Technology Innovation Institute, Virgin Hyperloop ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.