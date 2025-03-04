Open Menu

MLOs Of Liaquat University Hospital Appreciated For Efficient Work In Poet Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 10:37 PM

MLOs of Liaquat University Hospital appreciated for efficient work in poet murder case

The Hyderabad police have expressed gratitude to 2 medico legal officials who helped the cops catch the suspected killer in the brutal murder case of eminent Sindhi writer and poet Akash Ansari on February 15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Hyderabad police have expressed gratitude to 2 medico legal officials who helped the cops catch the suspected killer in the brutal murder case of eminent Sindhi writer and poet Akash Ansari on February 15.

SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar on Tuesday handed over appreciation certificates on behalf of the department to Dr Imran Khuwaja and Dr Abdul Hameed Mughal after inviting them to his office.

The SSP said their prompt postmortem report immensely helped the police in solving the case in which the slain poet's son, Shah Lateef Ansari, has been implicated.

Recent Stories

NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26

NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26

3 minutes ago
 Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumour ..

Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumours swirl

3 minutes ago
 Cabinet committee reviews security arrangements fo ..

Cabinet committee reviews security arrangements for Ramadan, ICC Champions Troph ..

3 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraord ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo

56 minutes ago
 UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit ..

UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows

1 hour ago
 Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home ..

Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..

1 hour ago
Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wide ..

Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wider regional integration, peace: ..

21 minutes ago
 Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in d ..

Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in double murder case

33 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transf ..

Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transform national broadcaster PTV

33 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate Gilani pays tribute to Syed Alamda ..

Chairman Senate Gilani pays tribute to Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani for his match ..

33 minutes ago
 Amjad Pervaiz appointed as advocate general Punjab

Amjad Pervaiz appointed as advocate general Punjab

33 minutes ago
 PTA, Huawei sgn MoU at GSMA Barcelona to strength ..

PTA, Huawei sgn MoU at GSMA Barcelona to strengthen Cybersecurity in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan