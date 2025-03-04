MLOs of Liaquat University Hospital appreciated for efficient work in poet murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hyderabad police have expressed gratitude to 2 medico legal officials who helped the cops catch the suspected killer in the brutal murder case of eminent Sindhi writer and poet Akash Ansari on February 15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Hyderabad police have expressed gratitude to 2 medico legal officials who helped the cops catch the suspected killer in the brutal murder case of eminent Sindhi writer and poet Akash Ansari on February 15.

SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar on Tuesday handed over appreciation certificates on behalf of the department to Dr Imran Khuwaja and Dr Abdul Hameed Mughal after inviting them to his office.

The SSP said their prompt postmortem report immensely helped the police in solving the case in which the slain poet's son, Shah Lateef Ansari, has been implicated.