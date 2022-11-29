UrduPoint.com

M.M Alam Road To Be Redesigned For Improvement In Traffic Flow: Commissioner

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan on Tuesday reviewed the redesigning, and upgradation of M.M Alam Road to bring improvement in traffic flow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan on Tuesday reviewed the redesigning, and upgradation of M.M Alam Road to bring improvement in traffic flow.

It was reviewed in a meeting co-chaired by Commissioner Lahore and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan at LDA office Johar Town.

The commissioner said that the improvement and upgradation of M.M Alam Road was need of the hour to cope with challenge of increasing traffic flow, adding that an integrated plan was being implemented to improve traffic flow across the city.

He said that encroachments would be removed to improve traffic flow on M.M Alam Road, adding that a consultation had also been made to underground the utility services on the road.

Next consultation meeting for the improvement of M.M Alam Road would be held after ten days, he asserted.

Director General Walled City Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari, CTO Lahore Asad Malhi and Additional Director General (Headquarters) Farqleet Mir along with Chief Engineer Israr Saeed Khan, Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.

