The seventh death anniversary of Indo-Pak War of September 1965 hero Air Commodore Muhammad Mahmood Alam also MM Alam the flying ace of F-86 Sabre fighter jet would be marked tomorrow

Air Commodore MM Alam breathed his last on March 18, 2013 who was awarded the third highest military award of Sitara-e-Jurat ("The star of courage"), for his dauntless and chivalrous contributions during the 1965 war.

The fighter pilot had hunted five Hawker Hunter warplanes of Indian Air Force in less than a minute on September 7, 1965. He had set a world record of destroying such number of enemy jets in a single day and becoming an ace in the shortest span of time.

The late war-hero had a fledgling career throughout his service in Pakistan Air Force and got engaged in many dogfights during the 1965 War.

Air Commodore MM Alam piloted an F-86 Sabre and downed a total of nine Indian Hawker Hunters in the 1965 war, as well as damaging two others.

According to John Fricker in his book Battle for Pakistan: the air war of 1965 quoted MM Alam regarding the last four jets shot down as: "Before we had completed more than of about 270 degrees of the turn, at around 12 degrees per second, all four Hunters had been shot down." The Air Commodore remained under treatment at Pakistan Naval Station Shifa Hospital in Karachi where he was being treated for respiratory problems for 18 months.

Alam's funeral prayer was performed at the PAF Base Masroor and was laid to rest at the Shuhuda Graveyard of the Base.

