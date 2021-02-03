MMAP suggests to form parliamentary committee to review election laws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Leader of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMAP) in the National Assembly Asad Mehmud on Wednesday suggested to constitute a parliamentary committee to review election laws.

Speaking here in the House, he said there should not be hasty legislation and the speaker should better constitute the parliamentary committee to review all the legislation related to electoral reforms.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi agreed to the proposal and assured a detailed review of the bills.