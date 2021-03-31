UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MMC Closes Down OPD After Spike In Corona Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:00 PM

MMC closes down OPD after spike in corona cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) Wednesday closed down its OPD except for critically-ill and injured patients following a surge in corona cases in the district, said spokesman Dr Javed Iqbal.

He told the media that MMC was working as a frontline hospital in the district against corona disease and after a surge in the cases the hospital administration has decided to suspend OPD services to focus on corona patients, adding that only emergency operation and treatment would be provided at the emergency department.

He urged masses to understand the present critical situation and cooperate with the government and hospital administration and avoid unnecessary activities besides strictly observing corona SOPs.

Related Topics

Injured Mardan Media Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, RTA join &#039;AI Code Hub&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

2 hours ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

2 hours ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

2 hours ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.