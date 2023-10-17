Open Menu

MMC’s Doctor Shot Dead In Nowshera

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Unknown assailants on Tuesday shot dead a doctor at Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) in the Nowshera Kalan area near River Kabul.

Police said Dr Izzat Ullah was on his way to Mardan Medical Complex from Peshawar when unknown assailants, chasing his car, shot him dead on the main GT Road in the Nowshera district near River Kabul.

Police said Dr Izzat Ullah who was driving his car, died on the scene while the car fell into a nearby drain.

The assailants managed to flee the scene after committing the gruesome crime.

Police in its initial statement said the incident seemed to be the result of a family feud.

Police have started investigation after registering a case while the district doctors staged a strong protest in Mardan over the killing of their fellow doctor.

