MMI Hayatabad arranges funfair for students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Mehboob Medical Institute (MMI) Hayatabad here Tuesday organized a colorful funfair and recreational event for students.

The event was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University, Dr. Zia-ul-Haq and Chairman MMI, Dr. Mehboob-ur-Rehman and attended by Registrar KMU, Dr Inam, teachers and large number of students.

Various stalls were set up by students displaying cultural food and traditional handicrafts representing cultural diversity of the province.

Dr. Zia-ul-Haq visited all the stalls and appreciated efforts and interests of students.

He also highlighted significance of co-curricular and entertainment activities for capacity building of students and providing them a chance to hone their innate capabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of MMI, Dr. Mehboob said the institute had also arranged such events in past for improvement of students and to apprise them rich culture and traditions of KP.

He also lauded efforts of institute's administration and said it was our objective to focus character building of students adding that such kind of events would also be held in future for betterment of students.

