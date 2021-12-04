MMI hold seminar to highlight issues of Persons with Disabilities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Making awareness and highlighting the issues of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Mahboob Medical Institute (MMI), Habib Physiotherapy Complex, Hayatabad organized a day long seminar here on Saturday.

Honorary Consul General Japan, Nawabzada Fazal Karim Afridi, Director General, Ministry of Science and Technology KP Dr Khalid, Akhunzada Mohammad Amin Mian, Chairman, NCS, Education System, Mohammad Bin Afsar Jan, Principal Rahman College of Physiotherapy and Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman, Chairman Mahboob Medical Institute spoke on this occasion by highlighting the issue being faced by the Persons with Disabilities.

The students of MMI presented effective scripts for creation of awareness among the society during a day long seminar.

The speakers appreciated the services of Habib Physiotherapy complex since its establishment in 1997, Japan Consul General spoke about its services for local community and Afghan refugees.

Dr. Khalid Khan said as a pioneer institute in Physiotherapy since 2007 it has provided quality education and wonderful rehabilitation services which we witnessed. Dr Mahboob, the Chairman of Institute has dedicated and selfless humanitarian services for the last 3 decades.

He said disabled people have some basic requirements to ensure equality for all within our society including full access to the environment (towns, countryside & buildings), an accessible transport system, technical aids and equipment, accessible, adapted housing, personal assistance and support and inclusive education and training.

He said, as a society, it is our utmost duty to allow people with disabilities to experience a life they deserve. Disability awareness helps in subsiding the stereotypical mindset of the society, hence providing vast opportunities for everyone to get involved in creating a positive, inclusive society for all.

Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman, Chairman MMI, in his address said that people with disabilities need the same skills as those without disabilities in order to become financially empowered. PWDs need to learn to create a spending plan, effectively use banks and manage their debt and credit. In addition, they need to understand public benefit programs and the disability service system.

"We can help those with disabilities to always treat people with disabilities as equals and all people want to have friends, have fun, and experience life to the maximum," he said. He said MMI over the years has extended all out support free of cost to the persons with disabilities including a treatment introduced for polio affected children.

He said, we have to take care of everything we can to take care of both the physical and emotional health of PWDs. "That means getting as much exercise as possible, eating a healthy diet, getting adequate restorative sleep, and managing stress. Exercise is critical not only for physical health, but also for mental health," Dr. Mahmoob added.

He said, the economic empowerment of persons with disabilities can be achieved if they have access to jobs and livelihoods and basic entitlements, such as education, health services, and housing. In turn, economic participation facilitates the social integration of persons with disabilities, Dr. Mahboob further added.

He said, when it comes to disabilities, even the smallest changes can make the biggest differences in PWDs life. He said the theme for World disability Day-2021 "Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible, and sustainable post-COVID-19 world.

Honorary Consul General Japan, Nawabzada Fazal Karim Afridi in his address said that we need everyone, including persons with disabilities, on board to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Around the world, persons with disabilities and their representative organizations are taking action to realize the call like "Nothing about us, without us".

He said, COVID-19 has laid bare the persistent barriers and inequalities faced by the world's 1 billion persons with disabilities, who have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic. He urged all countries to fully implement the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, increase accessibility, and dismantle legal, social, economic and other barriers with the active involvement of persons with disabilities and their representative organizations.

He said on this occasion, let us commit to build a sustainable, inclusive and just future for everyone, leaving no one behind. He also lauded MMI and Dr. Mahboob for running a free polio clinic since 1989 and have treated hundreds of Polio children free of cost, provided them with artificial limbs, wheelchairs till date. Nawabzada Fazal Karim Afridi appreciated HPC for providing Physiotherapy, Psychology, Speech Audiology, Psychology Services and Assistive Devices besides offering DPT, BS, MLT BS Psychology and BS Prosthetic and Orthotic Degrees.