MMI holds seminar on World Mental Health Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A seminar was organized at Mehboob Medical Institute (MMI) on the occasion of World Mental Health Day in which the Chairman of the institute Dr. Mehboobur Rehman, the head of faculty Asif Khan and experts and students of related fields participated.

On this occasion, Dr. Mehboobur Rehman also presented a formula for mental and physical health which was named ph.d253. According to him, people should pay attention to physical health i.e. walk and exercise as well as be busy with their duties.

He said that worship will bring peace of mind while socializing with people can remove loneliness and anxiety. “Finally, I should laugh and adopt good habits,” he said.

Students and other speakers also gave speeches on the improvement of mental health and made people aware of the importance of World Day. Dr. Mehboobur Rehman said World Mental Health Day is an international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma. It was first celebrated in 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health, a global mental health organization with members and contacts in more than 150 countries, he added.

He also appreciated the students, both male and female, for their active participation in the seminar related to the World Mental Health Day-2023 celebration with the theme for this year being “Mental health is a universal human right”.

He said, World Mental Health Day 2023 is an opportunity for people and communities to unite behind the theme “Mental health is a universal human right” to improve knowledge, raise awareness and drive actions that promote and protect everyone's mental health as a universal human right.

He said the aim and objective of the celebration is to raise awareness of mental health issues and the services available, Dr. Mehboobur Rehman said. A scientific brief published by WHO in March 2022 says that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the mental health and well-being of people around the world, so it is important to give due awareness to people regarding Mental Health.

World Mental Health Day, falls on October 10.

This day, each October, thousands of supporters come to celebrate this annual awareness program to bring attention to mental illness and its major effects on people's lives worldwide, he said. In addition, this day provides an opportunity for mental health professionals to discuss and shed light on their work, making mental health a priority worldwide, he added. In some countries this day is part of an awareness week, such as Mental Health Week in Australia and other countries including Pakistan, Dr. Mehboobur Rehman concluded.