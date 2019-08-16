MMIDSP signs MoU with SHCC to promote infection control practices

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ):The Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan (MMIDSP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) to ensure infection control practices in hospitals scattered across the province.

Under the arrangement agreed upon by the two organizations healthcare providers across the Sindh will be offered training in basic principles of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and waste disposal.

IPC training sessions for community-based workers and LHWs will also be offered on a regular basis.

The MoU was signed between MMIDSP president Dr Bushra Jamil and treasurer Dr Sunil Dodani and SHCC's director clinical governance and training Dr Ahmed Raza Kazmi and assistant director clinical governance and training Dr Faiza Bhutto on behalf of their respective organizations.

It is hoped that this endeavor would inculcate safe practicing habits among healthcare workers and protect both healthcare professionals and patients from exposure to infectious material and hazardous waste.

Infection control awareness is generally lacking throughout the Sindh healthcare system.

Government hospitals, which cater to the needs of people of lower socio-economic strata with high patient volume, have poor standards of infection control.

Moreover, there are no mechanisms in place for monitoring and quantifying the incidence of healthcare related infections in both public and private hospitals, which would provide useful data towards increasing awareness and devising strategies for their containment and control.

Lack of appropriate training combined with an absence of adequate hand hygiene facilities and personal protective equipment, absence of hospital waste disposal plans, insufficient knowledge and casual attitudes towards infection control, continue to contribute to healthcare-associated infections and spread of disease like tuberculosis and HIV.

The current perilous situation is a direct consequence of a lack of infection control infrastructure in the government-run hospitals.

In response to the need identified by the SHCC, the MMIDSP has taken upon itself the responsibility of training and updating physicians and healthcare professionals in principles and practices of infection prevention within healthcare facilities in Sindh.

The MMIDSP is committed to disseminate awareness and knowledge within the communities regarding communicable diseases and their prevention. MMIDSP team consists of highly qualified Infectious Diseases physicians, Clinical Microbiologists and nurses who are trained in IPC.