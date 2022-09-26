MMU condemns attempts to weaken ancient Muslim identity of Kashmir in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) : Sep 26 (APP):Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir held a meeting at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar in the wake of unfortunate attempts being made to undermine the Muslim identity of Kashmir by asking Muslim students in schools and educational institutions to sing Hindu religious songs and do Surya Namaskar.

These diktats hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims and create anguish in them in the occupied State, said a report.

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir expressed concern over attempts being made to weaken the Muslim identity of this 'Valley of Saints' and strongly regrets activities being implemented through schools and educational institutions aimed at furthering the Hindutva agenda in the IIOJK.

The report also expressed serious resentment against imposing acts in the name of yoga and morning prayers in educational institutions wherein Muslim students were made to chant Bhajans and at times asked to perform Surya Namaskar.

The meeting notified the puppet State Government, education Department, and concerned agencies that such activities will not be tolerated by the Muslims in Kashmir as it is a direct challenge to their religious and Islamic beliefs, according to the report.

"The MMU asked the puppet government and concerned authorities in the occupied State to immediately withdraw its orders and stop these practices in schools and educational institutions, which deeply hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims and cause them grief, said the report.

This meeting urged the parents that if their children are forced to participate in unIslamic activities in government schools, they should withdraw their children from these schools and enroll them in private schools.

The meeting also urged Muslim teachers to discourage such unIslamic activities while maintaining their faith and Imaan, said the report.

MMU urged the puppet authorities to release its Patron and Mirwaiz Kashmir Molvi Umar Farooq and end his illegal house arrest in August 2019 in the wake of the coming holy month of Rabiul Awwal so that the Mirwaiz can pursue his religious obligations and duties.

The meeting also raised its voice in strong protest against tarnishing the reputation of Islamic centers and Muslim institutions in Jammu and Kashmir by arbitrary arrests of Islamic scholars, preachers, and imams and booking them under PSA and sending them to outside Jails, the report revealed.

It strongly condemned the act and called for their immediate release.