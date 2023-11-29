MMU condemns blasphemous act of Hindu student

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama Jammu and Kashmir, an umbrella body of religious organizations, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly condemned the derogatory act against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by a Hindu student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, terming it totally unacceptable.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement, the MMU said that the reverence and honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is dearer to a Muslim than his or her life and such blasphemous acts will not be tolerated by the Muslims of the occupied territory.

Taking serious note of this incident, the MMU demanded that a thorough investigation be conducted into how and why this incident occurred, and all those found involved be brought to book, the statement said.

The MMU hoped that this insolence will be taken seriously by the authorities and serious efforts will be made to prevent such incidents from happening in the future

Constituents of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama Jammu and Kashmir include Muslim Personal Law board of the Grand Mufti, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Darul Uloom Rahimiya Bandipora, Anjuman Shari Shian, Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Karwaan-e-Islami, Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman HImayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tabligh-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdaniyyah, Anjaman Ulamai Ahnaf, Darul Uloom Qasimiyyah, Darul Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazharul Haq, Jamiat Al Aima Wal Ulama, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaikh Kashmir, Darul Uloom Naqshbandiyya, Darul Uloom Rashidiyyah, Ahlbayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanzul Uloom, Paerwaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamia Khurram Sirhama, Bazm-e-Tawheed Ahle Hadith Trust, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makaatib, Muhammadi Yateem Trust, Anwar-ul-Islam, Karvaane Khatam-e-Nabuwat, Darul Uloom Syed Al Mursaleen, Anjuman Ulama Wa Aima Masajid, Falah Dareen Trust Welfare Society Islamabad, Ashraf Uloom Hyderpora, Darul Uloom Dawoodiya Batamaloo, Darul Uloom Furqania Nowshera, Darul Uloom Dawoodiya Khanyar, Jamiat Ulama Kashmir, Siraj Uloom, Idarah Wahdatul Makaatib Jammu and Kashmir, Darul Uloom Imdadiya Natipora, Darul Uloom Jamiat Al Rashaad Awantipora, Khanqah Muraadia Jamia Masjid Kreeri, Darul Uloom Sawt-ul-Qur’an Gulshanabad Srinagar, and other religious, milli, social and educational organisations.