UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MMU Urges People To Donate Plasma For COVID-19 Patients

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

MMU urges people to donate plasma for COVID-19 patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu Kashmir an amalgam of all religions and socio religious organizations across the valley headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Indian Occupied Kashmir has made a appeal to those people who have recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and voluntarily donate their plasma for COVID-19 patients.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the MMU in Srinagar said, "It is the need of the hour and a great service to the community in this time of the pandemic besides a way of seeking Almighty Allah's blessings."The religious body said, donating plasma is as safe as donating blood and does not affect the donor in any adverse way. "So, one should, without any hesitation, donate plasma for those affected by the virus and serve humanity," it added.

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema is an umbrella organization of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, Darul Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law board, Anjuman Sharian Shian, Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth, Jamaat-e-Islami, Karwaan-e-Islami, Itihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himaayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tableegh-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulma-e-Ahnaaf, Darul Uloom Qasmiya, Darul Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaaikh Kashmir, Darul uloom Naqashbandia, Darul Uloom Rashidia, Ahli Bait foundation, Parvaani wilayat and other social, religious and educational organizations.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Wa Jammu Srinagar Anjuman Mosque Muslim Media All From Blood

Recent Stories

Inciong and Al Safar’s Thunder proves too much f ..

24 minutes ago

Huawei and RAIN partner to Jointly Launch First St ..

29 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat: Microfinance Family Bank ..

30 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 July 2020

2 hours ago

Pak army shots down Indian spy quadcopter in Pandu ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.