MMWC To Begin Cleanliness Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 11:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has announced an action plan to clean up the city and will start a month's cleanup on February 1st, next month.

CEO MWMC Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti, while talking about the campaign, claimed that it would be the biggest-ever cleaning drive begun in the history of the City of Saints.

He expressed his commitment to making Multan a waste-free zone with the best health standard.

He said efforts were on to take the cooperation of students, Ulma and NGOs following the vision of a clean and green city.

To get success in the mission, MMWC sought the help of PHA, education, Social Welfare, Awqaf, Rescue 1122 and Forest Department, he maintained.

Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti said civil society and the business community would be taken on board in order to have the best results.

According to him, they retained the all-inclusive patronage of the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to hold the drive successfully and come up with all expectations of the inhabitants of the city.

