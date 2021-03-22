MMWM delegation calls on Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :A delegation of Muttahida Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MMWM) called on Provincial Law Minister Basharat Raja at the Civil Secretariat on Monday, after which MMWM announced postponement of proposed sit-ins in Chiniot on March 24 and Lahore on March 26.

The delegation included Member Punjab Assembly Zahra Naqvi, Syed Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Abdul Khaliq, Syed Hassan Raza Kazmi, Agha Syed Hassan Hamdani, Rai Nasir Ali, Syed Akhlaq Bukhari and Najam Abbas while Additional Secretary Home and Director Law were also present on the occasion.

Raja Basharat said that he valued the positive attitude of MMWM as positive thinking among all schools of thought was essential for the stability of Pakistan.

The delegation, meanwhile, apprised the Law Minister of its important issues and said that the inclusion in Fourth schedule and the cases registered against some of their colleagues for violating the Corona SOPs should be abolished.

The Law Minister assured the delegation that special measures would be taken to solve their problems as Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen was an active ally of PTI and they would be taken along.