UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNA Aftab Jahangir Visits Jamia Binoria University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

MNA Aftab Jahangir visits Jamia Binoria University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Aftab Jahangir on Tuesday visited Banoria International University to condole death of Shaikh-ul-Hadith Mufti Muhammad Naeem, with his son Maulana Noman Naeem.

Talking to Maulana Noman Naeem, MNA Aftab Jahangir said that Mufti Naeem was a strong supporter and preacher of unity among the Muslims and always worked hard for the welfare of the society through his academic services.

He said that he will continue to cooperate with the sons of Mufti Muhammad Naeem.

He prayed that May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of Hazrat Mufti Muhammad Naeem and give patience to the students and the bereaved family members to bear the loss with courage.

On this occasion, the Administrator of Jamia Binoria International University Maulana Noman Naeem said "the scholarly and national services of the father are unforgettable and a guiding light for us and we will continue his mission".

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf May Muslim Family Mufti Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

26 minutes ago

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

56 minutes ago

Bike-lifter gang ringleader arrested; seven stolen ..

few seconds

Two robbers killed in police encounter in Faisalab ..

2 seconds ago

Russian Defense Ministry Registers 8 Ceasefire Vio ..

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.