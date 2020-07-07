MNA Aftab Jahangir visits Jamia Binoria University

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Aftab Jahangir on Tuesday visited Banoria International University to condole death of Shaikh-ul-Hadith Mufti Muhammad Naeem, with his son Maulana Noman Naeem.

Talking to Maulana Noman Naeem, MNA Aftab Jahangir said that Mufti Naeem was a strong supporter and preacher of unity among the Muslims and always worked hard for the welfare of the society through his academic services.

He said that he will continue to cooperate with the sons of Mufti Muhammad Naeem.

He prayed that May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of Hazrat Mufti Muhammad Naeem and give patience to the students and the bereaved family members to bear the loss with courage.

On this occasion, the Administrator of Jamia Binoria International University Maulana Noman Naeem said "the scholarly and national services of the father are unforgettable and a guiding light for us and we will continue his mission".