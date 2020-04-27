MNA Agha Hassan meets QESCO Chief for addressing electric problems of Sariab area

UrduPoint.com
Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:53 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Member of National Assembly (MNA) Agha Hassan Baloch on Monday met with Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO)'s Chief Muhammad Arif to address prolong load shedding at Sariab area of Quetta during month of Ramazan.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M)'s leader, MNA Agha Hassan informed the QESCO Chief Muhammad Arif that people were suffering difficulties due to prolong load shedding of electricity at Shahnawaz Feeder of Sariab in the holy month.

The MNA also urged the Chief to address problems of progressive load shedding of the area in order to provide facilities of electricity in the month of Ramazan for decreasing their grievances.

QESCO Chief assured the MNA that he would take possible measures to ensure the supply of electricity to the area for the interest of public saying QESCO was not making electric load shedding during Iftari and Sehri time after announcing of the Federal government.

The MNA was accompanied by BNP-M's leader Mir Ghulam Rasool Mangal, Dr. Shabir Qambarani, Haji Muhammad Karim Mangal, Haji Qadir Ababaki, Yousaf Zehri, Waheed Nechari, Sadam Baloch and Babul Nechari.

