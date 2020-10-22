MNA Ali Jadoon expresses dismay over slow construction work on Mansehra road

Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ali Khan Jadoon while taking notice of slow pace of work on Mansehra road reconstruction project in Abbottabad city and directed National Highways Authority (NHA) to speed up the project

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ali Khan Jadoon while taking notice of slow pace of work on Mansehra road reconstruction project in Abbottabad city and directed National Highways Authority (NHA) to speed up the project.

He said this while chairing a meeting with Deputy Director, Assistant Director NHA, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Warden Abbottabad Tariq Mahmood and other officials at his residence.

NHA officials also briefed the Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Khan Jadoon about the ongoing reconstruction of Mansehra road project which was started from Fawara Chowk to Abbottabad Public school.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA said Mansehra road was the main artery and delay in its reconstruction was creating traffic and health issues. The dust from the road had polluted the air and people were facing issues of breathing, he added.

He expressed concern over the slow pace of work and directed NHA officials to complete the project within due date.