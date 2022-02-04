MNA Amir Gopang for early completion of ongoing uplift projects

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman District Development Committee and MNA Amir Talal Gopang directed departments concerned to complete all ongoing development projects in the district as soon as possible.

He expressed these views while presiding over District Development Committee (DDC) meeting on Friday.

On the occasion, Advisor to Punjab CM on Agriculture Sardar Abdul Haye Khan Dasti, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, MPAs Aon Hameed Dogar, Alamdar Abbas Qureshi, Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad and Azhar Abbas Chandia were also present.

Amir Talal Gopang ordered to start work on the projects those funds have been released.

He asked to get inaugurated the projects which completed in PTI government by the concerned member of the Provincial Assembly and affixed their name plates.

Mr Gopang said that there would be no compromise on quality of material in uplift projects.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said that 1267 development projects were approved in the district for which more than Rs 27.18 billion funds have been allocated from which over Rs 7.60 billions were spent till June 2021. In current financial year, more than Rs 7.69 billion have been allocated for the above projects out of which Rs 5.12 billion have been released so far and more than Rs 3.37 billion funds have been spent.