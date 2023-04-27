UrduPoint.com

MNA Amir Haider Hoti Calls On PM

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 07:23 PM

MNA Amir Haider Hoti calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Member of National Assembly from Awami National Party Amir Haider Khan Hoti on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

In the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country, a PM Office statement said.

