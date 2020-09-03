UrduPoint.com
MNA Amir Kiani Calls On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Amir Mehmood Kiani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

Various matters of importance came under discussion. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi was also present in the meeting.

