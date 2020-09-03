MNA Amir Kiani calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Amir Mehmood Kiani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday

Various matters of importance came under discussion. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi was also present in the meeting.