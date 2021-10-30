UrduPoint.com

MNA Amjad Niazi Calls On Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

MNA Amjad Niazi calls on prime minister

Member of the National Assembly Amjad Khan Niazi Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Member of the National Assembly Amjad Khan Niazi Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation in the country and ongoing development projects in Mianwali.

They also deliberated over the employment opportunities created by the development projects in the city.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Mianwali Employment

Recent Stories

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden ..

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden agenda at stake

4 minutes ago
 Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines d ..

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal

4 minutes ago
 Smoke bombs, floods and virus fears as Glasgow rea ..

Smoke bombs, floods and virus fears as Glasgow readies for COP26

4 minutes ago
 Moldova Agrees With Gazprom to Extend Gas Supply C ..

Moldova Agrees With Gazprom to Extend Gas Supply Contract for 5 Years

4 minutes ago
 Chalmers breaks 100m freestyle short-course world ..

Chalmers breaks 100m freestyle short-course world record

8 minutes ago
 Coutinho rejoins Brazil for World Cup qualifiers

Coutinho rejoins Brazil for World Cup qualifiers

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.