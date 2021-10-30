MNA Amjad Niazi calls on prime minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Member of the National Assembly Amjad Khan Niazi Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation in the country and ongoing development projects in Mianwali.

They also deliberated over the employment opportunities created by the development projects in the city.