MNA Anjum Aqeel Visits Educational Institutions In ICT, Expresses Satisfaction And Offers Guidance

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 08:19 PM

MNA Anjum Aqeel visits educational institutions in ICT, expresses satisfaction and offers guidance

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Anjum Aqeel, who is also a member of the Sub-Committee on Education, here on Wednesday conducted a visit to various colleges and schools in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), including IMCB F8/4, IMSB F10/1 and F10/2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Anjum Aqeel, who is also a member of the Sub-Committee on Education, here on Wednesday conducted a visit to various colleges and schools in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), including IMCB F8/4, IMSB F10/1 and F10/2.

Accompanied by Director PMU, Ms. Faiza Fatima, MOFE PT, Director Schools and other officials, Anjum Aqeel assessed the overall condition of the educational institutions and expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Secretary, Education Ministry, in maintaining excellent standards.

During the visit, Aqeel emphasized the need for community engagement, given the government's limited funds.

He instructed the management to involve members of civil society and collaborate with them to initiate work in schools.

Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of digital literacy and instructed the institutions to focus on teaching students about the digital world. He commended MOFE PT's initiatives on digital learning and foreign language programs, recognizing their value in preparing students for the modern world.

The visit aimed to assess the current state of education in ICT and provide guidance for improvement. MNA Aqeel's feedback and instructions are expected to contribute to the enhancement of educational standards in the region.

