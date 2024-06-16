Open Menu

MNA Asifa Bhutto Zardari Arrives In Nawabshah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 11:40 PM

MNA Asifa Bhutto Zardari arrives in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Member National Assembly and daughter of Former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Asifa Bhutto Zardari has arrived at Nawabshah on Sunday to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with his Father President Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House Nawabshah.

Soon after his arrival Asifa Bhutto Zardari met with President Asif Ali Zardari and later visited different areas of Nawabshah city.

They instructed the district administration for maintenance of the sanitation situation in the city on all the three days of Eid ul Azha.

During their stay at Nawabshah President Asif Ali Zardari and Asifa Bhutto Zardari would meet different delegations and party office bearers and workers.

APP/rzq-nsm

