MNA Asim Nazir Presents Rs 25 Million Cheque To PM For Flood Relief Fund

Published September 07, 2022

MNA Asim Nazir presents Rs 25 million cheque to PM for flood relief fund

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Asim Nazir called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Asim Nazir called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Asim Nazir presented a Rs 25 million cheque to the prime minister for the flood relief fund from the Masood Textile Mills.

Meanwhile former member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Hafiz Noman also called on the prime minister.

