MNA Attributes Peace In Balochistan To Martyrs Sacrifices

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:35 PM

Member National Assembly Munawara Munir on Thursday lauded the role of Pakistan Armed Forces for maintaining peace and providing security to the inhabitants of Balochistan province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Munawara Munir on Thursday lauded the role of Pakistan Armed Forces for maintaining peace and providing security to the inhabitants of Balochistan province.

Talking exclusively to APP with reference to the "Defense Day" on Sep, 06. she said "Martyrs and their families are our real and all time heroes, due to their sacrifices, we enjoy peace in Pakistan." She said that restoration of peace in Quetta, Gwadar and Dera Bugti districts is a result of sacrifices of security forces who played unflinching role in maintaining peace in such restive districts of Balochistan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf MNA commemorated the martyrs of 1965 war who sacrificed their lives for defending their motherland as well as securing peaceful future of the nation.

"I salute those Officers and jawans of security forces who embraced martyrdom to secure the future of the next generations and did not bow before the enemy of the Pakistan," she maintained.

Our gallant officers and jawans added a golden chapter in the history, written with blood of martyrs.

MNA also commended the brave families of the martyrs for the supreme sacrifices they made for the country. "Nations that forget its martyrs are wiped out,".

