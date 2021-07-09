UrduPoint.com
MNA Ayubi, Parliamentary Secretary Discuss Early Repatriation Of Stranded Pakistanis From Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) MNA Maulana Salauddin Ayubi Friday called on Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Haji Shaukat Ali and discussed the issue of Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan after the closure of Pak-Afghan border due to coronavirus pandemic.

The parliamentary secretary vowed to take all possible measures for early repatriation of the stranded Pakistanis, a news release said.

On directives of the parliamentary secretary, a team of the health department would carry out the coronavirus test of all the stranded Pakistanis.

The Pakistanis tested coronavirus positive would return after the mandatory quarantine, while those with negative report would be returning home immediately, it added.

