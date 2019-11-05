UrduPoint.com
MNA Bachani, Commissioner Inaugurate Modern Ambulance Service In Civil Hospital Tando Allahyar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:07 PM

MNA Bachani, Commissioner inaugurate modern ambulance service in Civil Hospital Tando Allahyar

The Member National Assembly Zulfikar Sattar Bachani and the Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch on Tuesday inaugurated ambulance equipped with modern facilities donated to Civil Hospital Tando Allahyar by a private organization

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Member National Assembly Zulfikar Sattar Bachani and the Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch on Tuesday inaugurated ambulance equipped with modern facilities donated to Civil Hospital Tando Allahyar by a private organization.

The state of the art ambulance worth Rs. 8.

5 million has been donated by Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) to the hospital.

Addressing the ceremony MNA Zulfikar Sattar Bachani emphasized upon hospital administration to keep this state of the art ambulance operational so that it could be used for service of the humanity.

The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch expressed deep appreciation of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) for donating an ambulance equipped with modern facilities to civil hospital Tando Allahyar.

