MNA Bashir inaugurated Lajbang Drungal roads in Lower Dir

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) ::Member National Assembly Muhammad Bashir Khan Sunday inaugurated the Lajbang Drungal road which completed as cost of Rs. 13.2 million here.

The simple but impressive ceremony of the road inauguration was also attended by the elders of the areas with President UC Drangal Sirajuddin, former UN Council President Anayat Khan, Shah Muhammad, Engineer Ismail, Gul Mehboob Yar, Aimal Khan Sajid and Ulmer Hakeem, people from different walk of life were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, MNA Bashir Khan assured the people that all developmental projects would be completed within its time period so that to facilitate the people.

He said work on grid station, provision of sui gas facilities to the people of his constituency would be completed in his tenure as MNA of the area.

He said the promise made during election would be fulfilled with the support of the people and all roads, main or link roads would be constructed to ensure due facilities.

MNA and Parliamentary Secretary on Privatization Muhammad Bashir Khan said that the sui gas would be provided to Mayar, Kambut Makeni and Shahi.

He said that work would be started on Jundol Grid Station and the Maidan Grid Station would also be completed very soon.

He said that he had talked about Lower Dir local roads with Prime Minister Imran Khan and he has directed the concerned quarters to start work on the construction of roads in Lower Dir immediately.

Muhammad Bashir Khan also inaugurated road of Sarkai Union Council, Kambut Lower Dir at the cost of Rs. 8.3 millions.