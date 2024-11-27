Open Menu

MNA Blames PTI For Violating Law, Order Near D-Chowk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 10:23 PM

Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Wednesday blamed the supporters and workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for violating law and order situation near D-Chowk. Ali Amin Gandapur had brought official machinery of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa to sabotage peaceful environment of the federal capital, he said while talking to a private television channel

Many armed men including Afghan people have found participating in the rally of PTI last day. Chief Minister Gandapur should utilize the official resources for improving law and order situation in the provincial areas including Parachinar, he said.

In reply to a question, he said that PTI had found involved in damaging business activity across the country through public meeting and rallies.

Appreciating the role of the government and law enforcement agencies, he said that the national institutions had made all necessary measures to protect the life of the citizen during protest demonstration of PTI. He urged the PTI leaders to play role in the development of the country and avoid politics of agitation in future.

