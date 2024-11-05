MNA Booked Over Pilfering Electricity By Tampering Meter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 07:56 PM
Sahianwala police have booked an MNA on alleged charges of pilfering electricity by tampering electricity supply meter in the area of FESCO Subdivision Chak Jhumra No.2
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Sahianwala police have booked an MNA on alleged charges of pilfering electricity by tampering electricity supply meter in the area of FESCO Subdivision Chak Jhumra No.2.
Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Chak Jhumra Subdivision No.
2 Adeel Yasin filed a complaint, contending that MNA Ali Afzal Sahi (PTI backed leader) reportedly tampered the electric meter for stealing electricity in Chak 153/R-B.
When the SDO went to check the site and examine the electricity supply meter, the said consumer allegedly produced severe resistance and hurled threats of dire consequences besides abusing the SDO and his team.
Hence, on the complaint of SDO Adeel Yasin, the police registered a case under section 462(J) and 186 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the accused while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
8th Pakistan Industrial Expo 2024 opens on Nov 9
Police arrest thief involved in house robbery, recover stolen gold jewelry
Thal Desert Jeep rally set to thrill
Pakistan, Iran FMs stress stronger ties thru enhanced trade, energy cooperation
ATC confirms interim bail of two PTI workers
US September trade deficit widest in over two years
5 illegal arm holders arrested
Court approves bail of BNP's leaders
Police get physical remand of accuse in murder case
Court reserves decision regarding physical remand of KPK's official
Lanjar orders formation of committee for airport security
JKL-F appeals people to raise voice against Indian inhuman behaviour with Yasin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest thief involved in house robbery, recover stolen gold jewelry8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran FMs stress stronger ties thru enhanced trade, energy cooperation8 minutes ago
-
ATC confirms interim bail of two PTI workers8 minutes ago
-
5 illegal arm holders arrested7 minutes ago
-
Court approves bail of BNP's leaders7 minutes ago
-
Police get physical remand of accuse in murder case7 minutes ago
-
Court reserves decision regarding physical remand of KPK's official7 minutes ago
-
Lanjar orders formation of committee for airport security7 minutes ago
-
JKL-F appeals people to raise voice against Indian inhuman behaviour with Yasin Malik7 minutes ago
-
Swati directs for considering historical worth of KP PA24 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 outlaws; recover 9 Kg hashish25 minutes ago
-
Students of Gujrat university visit Parliament House24 minutes ago