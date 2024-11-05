Open Menu

MNA Booked Over Pilfering Electricity By Tampering Meter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 07:56 PM

MNA booked over pilfering electricity by tampering meter

Sahianwala police have booked an MNA on alleged charges of pilfering electricity by tampering electricity supply meter in the area of FESCO Subdivision Chak Jhumra No.2

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Sahianwala police have booked an MNA on alleged charges of pilfering electricity by tampering electricity supply meter in the area of FESCO Subdivision Chak Jhumra No.2.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Chak Jhumra Subdivision No.

2 Adeel Yasin filed a complaint, contending that MNA Ali Afzal Sahi (PTI backed leader) reportedly tampered the electric meter for stealing electricity in Chak 153/R-B.

When the SDO went to check the site and examine the electricity supply meter, the said consumer allegedly produced severe resistance and hurled threats of dire consequences besides abusing the SDO and his team.

Hence, on the complaint of SDO Adeel Yasin, the police registered a case under section 462(J) and 186 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the accused while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Electricity Progress SITE FESCO

Recent Stories

8th Pakistan Industrial Expo 2024 opens on Nov 9

8th Pakistan Industrial Expo 2024 opens on Nov 9

7 minutes ago
 Police arrest thief involved in house robbery, rec ..

Police arrest thief involved in house robbery, recover stolen gold jewelry

8 minutes ago
 Thal Desert Jeep rally set to thrill

Thal Desert Jeep rally set to thrill

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran FMs stress stronger ties thru enhan ..

Pakistan, Iran FMs stress stronger ties thru enhanced trade, energy cooperation

8 minutes ago
 ATC confirms interim bail of two PTI workers

ATC confirms interim bail of two PTI workers

8 minutes ago
 US September trade deficit widest in over two year ..

US September trade deficit widest in over two years

7 minutes ago
5 illegal arm holders arrested

5 illegal arm holders arrested

7 minutes ago
 Court approves bail of BNP's leaders

Court approves bail of BNP's leaders

7 minutes ago
 Police get physical remand of accuse in murder cas ..

Police get physical remand of accuse in murder case

7 minutes ago
 Court reserves decision regarding physical remand ..

Court reserves decision regarding physical remand of KPK's official

7 minutes ago
 Lanjar orders formation of committee for airport s ..

Lanjar orders formation of committee for airport security

7 minutes ago
 JKL-F appeals people to raise voice against Indian ..

JKL-F appeals people to raise voice against Indian inhuman behaviour with Yasin ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan