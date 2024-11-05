MNA booked over pilfering electricity by tampering meter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Sahianwala police have booked an MNA on alleged charges of pilfering electricity by tampering electricity supply meter in the area of FESCO Subdivision Chak Jhumra No.2.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Chak Jhumra Subdivision No.

2 Adeel Yasin filed a complaint, contending that MNA Ali Afzal Sahi (PTI backed leader) reportedly tampered the electric meter for stealing electricity in Chak 153/R-B.

When the SDO went to check the site and examine the electricity supply meter, the said consumer allegedly produced severe resistance and hurled threats of dire consequences besides abusing the SDO and his team.

Hence, on the complaint of SDO Adeel Yasin, the police registered a case under section 462(J) and 186 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the accused while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.