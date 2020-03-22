UrduPoint.com
MNA Calls For Taking Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 07:50 PM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) ::Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali Sunday called for taking preventive measures in Lower and Upper Chitral so that people could be provided due facilities in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a press conference, MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali assured the government that he would extend all out support and cooperation to the provincial as well as Federal government in their fight against Coronavirus.

He demanded the provincial government to provide a team of trained doctors and health staff to the district with proper kits so that they could be able to serve the people of Chitral.

The district headquarters hospital had been designated as an isolation ward, but there were only four ventilators, which were not operational.

He demanded of the provincial government to announce fund for lower and upper Chitral.

"We are fully prepared to cooperate with the government and administration on coronavirus if the administration takes us into confidence," he added.

He also appealed to the people to stay in their homes and avoid unnecessary roaming out.

