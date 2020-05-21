MNA calls on Aleem Khan

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday said that policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan were of far reaching effects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday said that policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan were of far reaching effects.

He expressed these views while talking to Member National Assembly Shaukat Ali Bhatti and Ex MNA Mehdi Hassan Bhatti from Hafizabad who called on him, here.

He said that, instead of short- term interests, the PM had preferred long term steps aimed at providing relief to the common man and down trodden class of the society.

He said there was no doubt that even developed nations were helpless in the face of coronavirus and the whole world was facing different kind of situation.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that even in these extraordinary circumstances Pakistan was having different and under control situation as compared to other countries.

He said that daily wagers and labor community was the main focus of Imran Khan and the solution of their problems was the top priority of the present government.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was more interested to ease the working class and steps were being taking in this regard.

He said that beside the government, the citizens also had to adopt a responsible attitude in the current situation. He appealed to the citizens to take all precautionary measures which would help protect them as well as others.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan was facing financial pressure in the current situation, adding that even in difficult economic conditions, Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken many steps besides reducing petrol prices to provide relief to the common man.

In the meeting MNA Shoukat Ali Bhatti congratulated Abdul Aleem Khan on assuming the office. He also discussed ongoing wheat procurement campaign in Hafizabad district. They also exchanged views on present political situation in the meeting.