MNA Calls On CM Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA) Maj. (retd) Tahir Sadiq on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's office and discussed matters of mutual interest

Talking on this occasion, the CM pointed out that projects worth billions of rupees were being completed to develop Attock and regretted that this district was deliberately ignored by the previous government.

The chief minister said the incumbent government allocated Rs 20.60 billion for the district under the district development package, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had returned the rights of the people of Attock. He said Attock was the stronghold of PTI.

The development work done in Attock by this government was unprecedented as record funds had been allocated for education, health and other sectors, he mentioned.

The chief minister said that a 200-bed mother and child hospital was being built in Attock with Rs 5.32 billion, adding that 100 beds were also being added to Attock's DHQ hospital. Upgradation of health facilities in Attock would also benefit patients from adjoining districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Swabi, Nowshera and Haripur, he commented. The PTI-led government believed in composite development and all backward areas would be brought at par with developed cities, the CM said.

