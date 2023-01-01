MNA calls on CM, discusses development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Malik Umar Aslam Khan met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM Office on Sunday.

Political situation, development projects and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, the CM stated that the Punjab government during only five months had done more work than the last five years, adding that the change was visibly clear to everyone. He maintained that the well-being of a common man was dear to him and the aim behind making new legislation was to ensure good governance.

CM said "Our resolve is to provide real service to the people." He remarked that to create ease for the masses and provide them facilities was a mission of his life. He said: "We will jointly continue our strives for the welfare of people.

" CM apprised that real progress had started in the far-flung areas of Punjab including Khushab, adding that equal progress was being made in the backward and neglected areas as well.

The chief minister informed that development projects were being formulated in consultation with the assembly members, adding that record development works had been done during his previous tenure as well. CM vowed to set a record of doing public service as it had been done earlier.

Malik Umar Aslam Khan said that the Chief Minister always focused on the public welfare oriented development projects. Malik Umer Khan lauded CM Parvez Elahi for delivering in an effective manner during his first tenure and setting new records even now. Muhammad Sami was also present on the occasion.