MNA calls on PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Abid Raza, a Member of the National Assembly (MNA), on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at his residence.

Special Assistant to the PM Atta ullah Tarar was also present on the occasion, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.